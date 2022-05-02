Skip to main content

2023 Florida Wide Receiver Brandon Inniss Sets Ohio State Official Visit

The Buckeyes are among the favorites to land the top-rated wide receiver in the current recruiting cycle.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss announced on Monday he will take an official visit to Ohio State on June 17-19.

The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Inniss, who is considered the top-rated wide receiver and No. 10 prospect overall in the class of 2023, was actually the first player at his position in the current recruiting cycle to land an offer from the Buckeyes back in February 2021.

He’s been on campus twice since then, including a camp visit last summer and a multi-day visit last month that coincided with the program’s annual Student Appreciation Day. That’s allowed him to build a strong relationships wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and offensive quality control coach Keenan Bailey.

Inniss made the most recent trip alongside his South Florida Express teammates, including four-star running back commit Mark Fletcher, four-star safety pledge Cedrick Hawkins and five-star wide receiver target Carnell Tate, among others.

They could conceivably join Inniss again next month, as Ohio State is set to host a 7-on-7 tournament at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on June 16, the day before his official visit starts.

A one-time Oklahoma commit who opened up his recruitment once head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC, Inniss has also scheduled an official visit to Alabama for June 3-5. Most believe it’s a two-team race between the Buckeyes and Trojans, though, as he heads toward a December decision.

