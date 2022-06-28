The contract reportedly includes a $28 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver.

As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin is signing a three-year, $71 million extension with the Washington Commanders, which includes a record $28 million signing bonus. It is also 76.4 percent guaranteed.

The contract will make McLaurin the sixth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL in terms of average salary at just under $24 million per year, trailing only the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ($30 million), Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams ($28 million), Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins ($27.3 million), Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs ($26 million) and Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown ($25 million).

The 26-year-old McLaurin has caught 222 passes for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons since he was selected in the third round (No. 76 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was entering the last year of his rookie contract and skipped offseason team activities in search of a new deal, but will now be tied to the Commanders through at least the 2025 season.

