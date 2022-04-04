The Jets hold two of the first 10 picks in this month’s NFL Draft and could reunite the talented duo.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave conducted a pre-draft visit with the New York Jets on Monday.

This is especially notable given the Jets hold two of the first 10 picks in this month’s draft, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 28-30, and could use the No. 4 and No. 10 overall picks to select the receivers.

New York recently missed out in its pursuit of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was instead traded to the Miami Dolphins on March 23, the same day the Buckeyes were conducting their Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

More than 100 NFL general managers, coaches and scouts were on hand that afternoon, including several representatives from the Jets, as Wilson and Olave ran a full route tree that solidified their status as first-round picks.

“We both love each other and want to see each other go to a team that we can succeed at and be in the best scenario,” Wilson said after his workout. “It’s kind of just embracing the process, putting the work in with each other. I’d say it’s more pushing each other than competition. We’re not too caught up in where we go, we just want to get the right situations and make plays once we get there.”

Perhaps that situation involves being selected by the same team only a few picks apart?

New York certainly needs to improve its offense, which finished 28th in the league in scoring with 18.2 points per game in 2021. The Jets drafted wide receiver Elijah Moore in the second round of last year’s draft (538 yards and five touchdowns), but Wilson and Olave would give second-year quarterback Zach Wilson some much-needed weapons on the outside.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State CB Lejond Cavazos Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Kamryn Babb To Return In A Couple Weeks After “Bump In The Road”

Ryan Day Discusses Ohio State's Ninth Practice Of Spring

Archie Griffin’s Grandson, Diante, Commits To Ohio State As PWO

Photos From Ohio State's 2022 Student Appreciation Day

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Gives Back At Student Appreciation Day

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!