Former Ohio State Buckeye Joey Bosa was a force from the moment he stepped on the field in Columbus and has continued to dominate in the NFL. Now he's being paid like it.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers and Bosa have agreed to a 5-year, $135 million contract extension. He is guaranteed $78 million at signing and $102 million guaranteed on the life of the deal - an NFL record for a defensive player.

Bosa has been as dominant off the edge as any defensive end in the NFL since he was drafted third overall in 2016. He's racked up 201 tackles, 53 tackles for loss, 40 sacks 82 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his young career. Those numbers certainly would have been more gaudy had he not missed 12 games over the course of his first four seasons with injuries. But he still managed to win the 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has been selected to a pair of Pro Bowls.

Bosa helped Ohio State win the 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship and was a 2-time consensus All-American. Earlier this summer, Bosa was named to the Big Ten All-Decade First Team.

Bosa joins his former college teammates Michael Thomas and Ezekiel Elliott in getting massive contract extensions. Thomas and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a 5-year extension worth nearly $100 million, while Elliott's deal was for six years and $90 million with the Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Bosa's agent is Bryan Ayrault. Ayrault also represents 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who signed his 4-year, $36 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier Tuesday.

