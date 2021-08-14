Ohio State Freshman DE J.T. Tuimoloau Loses Black Stripe

Tuimoloau is now an official member of the Buckeyes football program.

Ohio State freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau had his black stripe removed following the Buckeyes' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, which marked just the 10th practice of his college career.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing us with this game that we love,” Tuimoloau said. “I’d like to thank the offensive line for pushing me and the defensive line for holding me accountable ever day and Coach (Larry Johnson) for trusting me.”

Tuimoloau becomes the ninth member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to lose his black stripe, following the lead of wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka, defensive end Jack Sawyer, running back TreVeyon Henderson, linebacker Reid Carrico, cornerback Denzel Burke, quarterback Kyle McCord and punter Jesse Mirco.

They all enrolled in classes in January and participated in spring practice, though.

-----

-----

