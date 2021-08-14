Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Shines In Preseason Debut With Chicago Bears

Fields scored two touchdowns to lead the Bears out of a first-half deficit.

Although it took him a couple drives to get acclimated, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was impressive in his preseason debut with the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon.

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, received a standing ovation when he entered in relief of starter Andy Dalton early in the second quarter. He went three-and-out on his first three drives but led the Bears to a field goal right before the half.

Trailing 13-3, Fields then led back-to-back scoring drives to open the third quarter and give Chicago a 17-13 lead. That includes an eight-yard rushing touchdown and a 30-yard passing touchdown to tight end Jesse James before he was pulled early in the fourth quarter.

Fields finished the game 14-of-20 for 142 yards and one touchdown through the air and rushed five times for 33 yards and another score. He’ll be back in action next Saturday when the Bears host the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the preseason.

