Ohio State freshman linebacker Gabe Powers lost his black stripe following Monday evening's practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team.

“This guy puts in extra work in the film room, in the weight room,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “He’s gotten better this season. Newest member of the Regulators, Gabe Powers.”

A former four-star prospect from Marysville, Ohio, Powers was one of 11 freshmen to enroll in classes in January and participate in spring practice. He then appeared in two games this fall on special teams.

“First off, I want to shout out Squad Four, appreciate you guys,” Powers said. “All glory to God, Jesus Christ. Shoutout Regs, shoutout Coach (Jim Knowles), appreciate you guys. Go Bucks!”

The 6-foot-4 and 228-pound Powers is the 20th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe, including fellow linebacker C.J. Hicks, who lost his on Aug. 13.

Wide receiver Caleb Burton also had his removed on Monday evening, leaving offensive linemen George Fitzpatrick, Avery Henry and Tegra Tshabola as the only freshmen who still have their black stripes.

