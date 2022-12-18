Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season during the Chicago Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, broke Bobby Douglass’ franchise record for single-season rushing yards by a quarterback (968 yards in 1972) with a dazzling 39-yard run in the second quarter.

On that play, he avoided multiple sack attempts, sidestepped defenders downfield and nearly spun his way into the end zone, though a review showed that he stepped out of bounds at the 9-yard line.

Fields finished the game with 95 yards on the ground, putting him at exactly 1,000 yards on the season. He is just now 206 yards shy of the mark set by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2019 with three games left.

Jackson, who also rushed for 1,005 yards in 2020, and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (1,039 yards in 2006) are the only other quarterbacks in league history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

“That would be crazy with Michael Vick, me growing up in Atlanta,” Fields said last week when asked about the possibility of reaching 1,000 yards. “I remember I was 8, 9 years old, I had his cleats, so that would be crazy, just kind of full circle. I mean, it would be awesome.

“And Lamar, everybody knows he’s a great quarterback, a dynamic playmakers. Having my name with those two guys would be great, for sure.”

