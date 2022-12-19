Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry announced on Monday evening he was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

“This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way,” Henry said in a post on Twitter. “I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!

The 6-foot-6, 309-pound Henry was a three-star prospect from St. Clairsville, Ohio, who joined the Buckeyes as part of their class of 2022. He enrolled in classes in June but has not appeared in a game to this point in his career.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

