Skip to main content

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Cancer

The freshman from St. Clairsville, Ohio, announced he has osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry announced on Monday evening he was recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

“This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way,” Henry said in a post on Twitter. “I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

The 6-foot-6, 309-pound Henry was a three-star prospect from St. Clairsville, Ohio, who joined the Buckeyes as part of their class of 2022. He enrolled in classes in June but has not appeared in a game to this point in his career.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Justin Fields Becomes Third NFL QB With 1,000 Yards In Single Season

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

49 Buckeyes To Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

Former Arizona State LS John Ferlmann Transferring To Ohio State

2024 Arizona QB Dylan Raiola Decommits From Ohio State

Ohio State Freshman TE Bennett Christian Loses Black Stripe

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Brice Sensabaugh
Basketball

Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

By Andrew Lind
Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll After Loss To North Carolina

By Andrew Lind
Justice Sueing fans
Basketball

Get Your Ohio State Basketball Tickets Through SI Tickets

By Andrew Lind
Justin Fields
Football

Justin Fields Becomes Third QB In NFL History To Rush For 1,000 Yards In Single Season

By Andrew Lind
Jantzen Dunn
Football

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

By Andrew Lind
Ronnie Hickman
Football

49 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

By Andrew Lind
Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State Falls To North Carolina In Overtime, 89-84

By Andrew Lind
John-Ferlmann
Football

Former Arizona State LS John Ferlmann Transferring To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind