Ohio State S Jaylen Johnson Out For Season With Torn ACL

The Cincinnati native was a key member of the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting class.

For the second year in a row, Ohio State has lost a freshman defensive back to a knee injury in fall camp after safety Jaylen Johnson went down with a torn ACL during the first week of preseason practice.

The news was first reported by Lettermen Row and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow.

Much like fellow safety Kourt Williams last year, Johnson will have a lengthy recovery process ahead of him but should be back to full speed by the time next season rolls around.

BuckeyesNow will have more on Johnson’s injury shortly.

