Ohio State Freshman RB Evan Pryor Loses Black Stripe

Pryor is now an official member of the Buckeyes football program.

Freshman running back Evan Pryor became the second member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed following Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, joining former five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

“I want to thank all of you for pushing me to be the best me every day and holding me accountable, not only on the field, but off the field,” Pryor said. “Shoutout Tote Nation, shoutout quarterbacks, keeping me in line. Go Bucks.”

A former four-star prospect from Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough, Pryor committed to the Buckeyes in March 2020 and enrolled in classes in January. He was one of two running backs signed by Ohio State this past cycle, alongside former five-star TreVeyon Henderson.

Pryor is the ninth freshman to shed his black stripe since arriving on campus, a list that includes Henderson, Tuimoloau, wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka, defensive end Jack Sawyer, linebacker Reid Carrico, cornerback Denzel Burke, quarterback Kyle McCord and punter Jesse Mirco.

Egbuka and Carrico notably lost their black stripes on the same day (April 13), as well.

