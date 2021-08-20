Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Named To Polynesian Player Of The Year Award Watch List

Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was one of 63 players named this week to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

“The participation, prestige and excellence of Polynesian players continues to grow in college football,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman co-founder and inductee Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “This award allows us to showcase the very best in our community.”

Garrett was born and raised in Vermont but moved to Hawai’i at the age of 13 in order to be closer to his mother’s family following the death of his father. He played at Honolulu St. Louis before transferring to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, where he became one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

The 6-foot-2 and 300-pound Garrett has recorded 40 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass break ups and a pick-six in 41 games with the Buckeyes. He was also named this summer to the preseason watch lists for the Outland Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, as well as an All-American by several preseason selectors.

The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award is given annually to the college football player of Polynesian descent that epitomizes great ability and integrity. No Ohio State player has won the award, which was first presented in 2014.

Garrett is one of four Buckeyes with Polynesian ancestry, joining senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi and freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who was actually the 2020-21 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.

All four are eligible for the award, with the winner to be announced on Dec. 14.

