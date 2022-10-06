Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg, Zach Harrison, Cade Stover Preview Michigan State

Ohio State wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., tight end Cade Stover, offensive tackle Paris Johnson, center Luke Wypler, defensive ends Zach Harrison and Jack Sawyer and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg met with the media on Wednesday night to discuss the 49-10 win over Rutgers and preview Saturday’s road trip to Michigan State.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including Egbuka’s muffed punt return, Harrison Jr.’s preparation for the Spartans, Stover’s physicality, Johnson’s foundation hosting a coat drive, Wypler’s last memories of Spartan Stadium, Harrison’s impact on the inside of the defensive line, Sawyer’s desire to play a “complete game” and Eichenberg’s communication with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against Michigan State, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on ABC, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Ohio State football program.

