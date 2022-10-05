Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Although Ohio State hasn’t landed a commitment since mid-August, the Buckeyes moved up two spots to No. 2 in SI All-American’s latest team recruiting rankings, which were released on Wednesday morning.

“The Buckeyes stayed put on the verbal commitment list but boost up a couple of spots thanks to the de-commitment bug biting Texas and Notre Dame ahead of it,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said.

Ohio State holds pledges from 20 of the nation’s best senior prospects, including seven who were listed in the SI99 preseason rankings, which place emphasis on premium positions, collegiate potential and overall body of work, including camp performances and varsity game tape.

That includes Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss; Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic defensive lineman Jason Moore; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate; Waxahachie, Texas, cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt; Rolesville, N.C., wide receiver Noah Rogers; West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West safety Malik Hartford; and Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch wide receiver Bryson Rodgers.

The Buckeyes only trail top-ranked Alabama in the rankings, as the Crimson Tide have eight SI99 commits. Ohio State is tied with No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Georgia with seven SI99 pledges.

