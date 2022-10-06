Though his foundation, Ohio State junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson has partnered with the Columbus Dream Center and Hometeam Properties to host a winter coat drive this Monday.

People are asked to bring new or gently used coats to The View on Fifth (1401 Holly Ave in Columbus) from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 10, at which time Johnson will be participating in a meet-and-greet with fans.

“It’s a great time to just be able to give coats to kids and homeless people in the area,” Johnson said during his media availability on Wednesday evening.

Johnson established the foundation that bears his name in high school. Since then, he’s raised for than $10,000 to serve more than 100 veterans and 350 student-athlete by hosting gift and toy drives during the holidays and providing food, clothing and toiletries to the homeless.

More News: SI's Top 10: Georgia Shows Vulnerability | College Football Scoreboard | October Storylines To Watch | College Football Bowl Projections | ESPN's College GameDay Will Head To Kansas | What We – And Don't – Know About CFP Expansion

Back in February, Johnson partnered with former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller to distribute beds to children in Nicaragua, where Miller helps operate a school and distributes food and medicine to less-fortunate families though missionary work.

If you’re unable to attend the coat drive, you can still donate to though the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation’s website. Those who donate $65 or more will receive a sweatshirt with Johnson’s personal logo.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg, Zach Harrison, Cade Stover Preview Michigan State

Ohio State Up To No. 2 In SI All-American’s 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson Playing Well Despite Lack Of Home Runs

Ohio State’s Tony Alford Apologized To RB Miyan Williams During Recruitment

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Tony Alford Preview Michigan State

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!