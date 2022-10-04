Ohio State missed out on several top targets at the running back position in the summer prior to Miyan Williams’ commitment, including Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Miami (Fla.’s) Jaylan Knighton and Georgia’s Kendall Milton.

So when the Buckeyes circled back to Williams, who was in the midst of a first-team all-state season at Cincinnati Winton Woods, he didn’t seem all that interested in what the Buckeyes had to offer.

In fact, running backs coach Tony Alford said Williams was “pissed” at him for not making him a priority from the beginning. But Alford admitted he got the wrong first impression of William and their relationship grew from there, which led to him flipping his pledge from Iowa State.

“He just kind of sat there and didn’t say much, he wasn’t very responsive to things I was trying to say to him or do with him as far as calls or text messages or driving an hour and a half up here (for a visit),” Alford said on Tuesday. “Like maybe he doesn’t want to be recruited by us, but I really think it came down to him feeling like I slighted him a little bit – but then I got to know him.

“I remember sitting him down in the weight room and I said, ‘I have to apologize to you. Whether you come to Ohio State or not, I have to clear my chest because I had the wrong impression of you. I was wrong.’ That was a big moment in our relationship. As I’ve gotten to know him more, this kid’s got something about him. He may not talk a lot, but he’s listening and hearing everything, and he’s as respectful a young man as you can get.”

Fast forward nearly three years and Williams is no longer that three-star prospect who some viewed as an afterthought for Ohio State. He’s now a critical part of the Buckeyes’ offensive attack, as evidenced by his five-touchdown performance in the 49-10 win over Rutgers, which tied a school single-game record.

“I think he’s becoming more confident in his own skin and I’ve definitely seen him mature as a young man,” Alford said. “That guy’s had a lot of personal challenges in his life and he’s been through so much. I’m extremely, extremely proud of the young man he’s become. He’s a guy that this entire program leans on and loves.

“He’s got the kindest, biggest heart. He cares about his teammates. He’s a consummate team guy. He’s fun, he’s engaging, he brings so much value into the running backs room with his infectious attitude. He brings a lot of value to me personally … and he’s a damn good football player.”

