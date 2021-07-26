Ohio State Freshmen, Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2021 Season

The Buckeyes have updated their official roster with fall camp on the horizon.

The Ohio State football program updated its online roster on Monday morning, revealing the jersey numbers a handful of freshmen and other newcomers will wear this fall, as well as a few other changes from the spring roster.

Below are the jersey numbers for freshmen that did not enroll in January and take part in spring practice but instead came to Columbus over the summer:

DT Mike Hall - No. 51

CB Jordan Hancock - No. 13

OT Donovan Jackson - No. 72

CB Jakailin Johnson - No. 32

S Jaylen Johnson - No. 25

DE J.T. Tuimoloau - No. 44

S Andre Turrentine - No. 34

The Buckeyes welcomed several walk-on players this offseason, as well as a graduate transfer in former North Carolina kicker Noah Ruggles. Their numbers are listed below:

TE Zak Herbstreit - No. 89

LB Jackson Kuwatch - No. 50

LS Max Lomonico - No. 48

LB Jalen Pace - No. 57

DL Bryce Prater - No. 62

DL Zach Prater - No. 63

K Noah Ruggles - No. 95

RB Cayden Saunders - No. 26

K Garrison Smith - No. 37

WR Reis Stocksdale - No. 87

OL Toby Wilson - No. 54

Last but not least, there were several players who changed their number since the spring game. That includes:

CB/WR Demario McCall - No. 1 (from No. 3)

QB Kyle McCord - No. 6 (No. 14)

K Dominic DiMaccio - No. 20 (No. 28)

Of course, Ohio State is still awaiting word from the NCAA regarding USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s eligibility request. He wore the No. 1 with the Trojans, and that’s still available on the defensive side of the ball.

There’s also the matter of the No. 0, referred to as the Block “0,” which will be given to an upperclassmen that shows the same toughness, accountability and character as the late, great Bill Willis. As was the case with defensive end Jonathon Cooper last year, the recipient will be announced sometime during fall camp.

