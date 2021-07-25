Former Ohio State, Miami QB Tate Martell Reportedly Transferring To UNLV

The once highly touted signal-caller will look to resurrect his career in his hometown.

Tate Martell’s college football career has come full circle after it was reported on Sunday afternoon that the former Ohio State and Miami (Fla.) quarterback is transferring to UNLV.

A former four-star prospect who played his high school ball at nearby Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Martell spent two seasons with the Buckeyes from 2017-18. He completed 23-of-28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 128 yards and two scores in six games as a backup but entered his name into the transfer portal after the Buckeyes added former Georgia quarterback .Justin Fields

Citing a favorable depth chart and his relationship with Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan and safety Bubba Bolden, both of which were former high school teammates, Martell transferred to Miami. He was beaten out for the starting job, though, and ultimately switched to wide receiver.

Martell played in five games for the Hurricanes that season, but failed to record a single catch. He did have one completion for seven yards while playing quarterback in the 2019 Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech, however.

That would be Martell’s last appearance with Miami, as he was suspended for the 2020 season opener for an unspecified team violation and subsequently opted out of remainder of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He then entered his name into the transfer portal again in January.

Martell, who will have two years of immediate eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer, is set to play quarterback for the Rebels. He’ll compete with junior Justin Rogers, sophomore Doug Brumfield and freshman Cameron Friel for the starting spot this fall.

-----

You may also like:

Big Ten Plans To Rotate Site Of Conference Championship Game

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Vows To Beat Ohio State "Or Die Trying"

Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Ohio State's Munford, Olave, Wilson Named Big Ten East Preseason Honorees

Taking A Look At The 2021 Big Ten Media Days Schedule

New York Giants Sign Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook