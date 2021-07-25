Carmen's Crew Defeats Men Of Mackey In Second Round Of TBT

The Ohio State alumni team moves on to the Round of 16 with a convincing victory over the Purdue alums.

Carmen’s Crew avenged Ohio State’s loss to Purdue in the 2009 Big Ten Tournament championship with a 80-69 win over Men of Mackey in the second round of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday evening.

Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, with Carmen’s Crew holding a 19-18 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter before guard William Buford hit a three-pointer and Otterbein alum Jeff Gibbs scored seven straight points to extend the lead to 29-21 at halftime.

The scoring picked up considerably in the third quarter, when guard Robbie Hummel – the most outstanding player of the 2009 Big Ten Tournament – scored 10 points for Men of Mackey. But Buford and Jon Diebler, who also played in that championship game, combined for 20 points to help Carmen's Crew pull away heading into the fourth quarter.

Forward Evan Ravenel scored five quick points to open the final frame and the teams exchanged baskets until the Elam Ending was triggered with just under four minutes remaining. With Carmen’s Crew now leading 72-59, the clock was turned off and a target score of 80 was set.

Buford, who finished with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds, combined with guard Shannon Scott and former Miami (Ohio) forward Julian Mavunga to score the final eight points and clinch the victory.

“In the first half, we were getting great shots, we just weren’t hitting them,” Buford said after the game. “Everybody was encouraging everybody to come out in the third quarter and keep shooting our shots. We kept shooting them and those shots we were getting in the first half, we just happened to knock them down in the second half.”

Top-seeded Carmen’s Crew will now face the winner of No. 4 Team Hines and No. 5 The Money Team in the Round of 16 on Tuesday. Tip off at the Covelli Center is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN.

