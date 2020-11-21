SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Game Day Central: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State

Brendan Gulick

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers are just about ready for kickoff at Ohio Stadium. Here's all the info you need before kick, including several videos we recorded during the week to lead up to this Top 10 matchup.

General Info

Date: November 21, 2020
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Expected Weather: 46 degrees, showers
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-20.5)
O/U Total: 66.5

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX
Streaming: FOX Sports Go
Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan
Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host)

National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)

Series History

All-time: Ohio State leads, 75-12-5
First Meeting: Nov. 23, 1901 ... Indiana won, 18-6
Last Meeting: Sept. 14, 2019 ... Ohio State won, 51-10
Consecutive Wins: Ohio State, 24 games

2019: Ohio State - 51, Indiana - 10
2018: Ohio State - 49, Indiana - 26
2017: Ohio State - 49, Indiana - 21
2016: Ohio State - 38, Indiana - 17
2015: Ohio State - 34, Indiana - 27

The Buckeyes have won 24 consecutive games in the series (1991-2019) and haven't lost to Indiana since 1988. The teams have played to a tie on five occasions, including most recently in 1990 (27-27 final score).

Indiana has only been ranked for three previous games against Ohio State, and never higher than 15th. This is the first time Indiana has ever faced Ohio State as a top-10-ranked team, and the first time the Hoosiers have ever been a part of a regular-season game between two top-10-ranked teams.

Coaching Matchup

Ryan Day, 2nd Season
* Career Record: 19-1 ... Ohio State Record: Same ... Record vs. Indiana: 1-0

Greg Schiano, 4th Season (2001-2011, 2020)
* Career Record: 22-20 ... Rutgers Record: Same ... Record vs. Ohio State: 0-3

Video Clips from this Week

Comparing Ohio State QB Justin Fields and Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr.

Justin Fields speaking about how he's handled all of the challenges this season has presented.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Three Keys and a Final Score Prediction

-----

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Keys and a Prediction for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Here are the things I'm watching for, and a final score prediction, as the Buckeyes get ready for a Top 10 matchup against Indiana.

Brendan Gulick

How Ewers' Commitment Bolsters Buckeyes' QB Room

Ewers is the No. 1 recruit in the nation and he's the fourth highly-rated quarterback in three classes to choose Ohio State.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Preview, How to Watch the Buckeyes

Here is everything you need to get ready for Saturday's Top-10 showdown in the Big Ten, which is the first in series history between Ohio State and Indiana.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Status Report

Blake Haubeil, Jake Hausmann are among the Buckeyes that won't play Saturday in Columbus.

Brendan Gulick

Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers

Breaking down what makes Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers such a dominant prospect.

Staff Writer

Hooked Him! Quinn Ewers Flips from Texas to Ohio State

Top signal caller in 2022 cycle verbally commits to be a Buckeye after recently backing off the Longhorns.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Men's Basketball Schedule Announced

Ohio State begins Big Ten play on Dec. 16 against Purdue, playing mostly twice per week until they conclude the regular season against Illinois on March 6. The schedule also features non-conference games with Notre Dame and North Carolina.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Praises Indiana Defense

Here are my biggest takeaways from Justin Fields' Wednesday meeting with reporters.

Brendan Gulick

No Fans Permitted at Ohio State vs. Indiana

With today's announcement from the Columbus Dept. of Health, family members won't be permitted to attend Saturday's game.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are Preparing for Indiana

Coach Day joined Buckeye Roundtable on Monday night to share his thoughts.

Brendan Gulick