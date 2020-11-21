Game Day Central: No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers are just about ready for kickoff at Ohio Stadium. Here's all the info you need before kick, including several videos we recorded during the week to lead up to this Top 10 matchup.

General Info

Date: November 21, 2020

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Expected Weather: 46 degrees, showers

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-20.5)

O/U Total: 66.5

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)

Series History

All-time: Ohio State leads, 75-12-5

First Meeting: Nov. 23, 1901 ... Indiana won, 18-6

Last Meeting: Sept. 14, 2019 ... Ohio State won, 51-10

Consecutive Wins: Ohio State, 24 games



2019: Ohio State - 51, Indiana - 10

2018: Ohio State - 49, Indiana - 26

2017: Ohio State - 49, Indiana - 21

2016: Ohio State - 38, Indiana - 17

2015: Ohio State - 34, Indiana - 27



The Buckeyes have won 24 consecutive games in the series (1991-2019) and haven't lost to Indiana since 1988. The teams have played to a tie on five occasions, including most recently in 1990 (27-27 final score).



Indiana has only been ranked for three previous games against Ohio State, and never higher than 15th. This is the first time Indiana has ever faced Ohio State as a top-10-ranked team, and the first time the Hoosiers have ever been a part of a regular-season game between two top-10-ranked teams.

Coaching Matchup

Ryan Day, 2nd Season

* Career Record: 19-1 ... Ohio State Record: Same ... Record vs. Indiana: 1-0



Greg Schiano, 4th Season (2001-2011, 2020)

* Career Record: 22-20 ... Rutgers Record: Same ... Record vs. Ohio State: 0-3

Video Clips from this Week

Comparing Ohio State QB Justin Fields and Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr.

Justin Fields speaking about how he's handled all of the challenges this season has presented.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Three Keys and a Final Score Prediction

-----

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!