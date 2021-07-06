Gene Smith, Ohio State Planning To Have Full Stadium With Tailgating This Fall

Following a season with limited capacity, the Buckeyes are ready to welcome back 100,000-plus fans.

During an interview with 10TV’s Dom Tiberi on Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the Buckeyes plan to have 100 percent capacity and tailgating at Ohio Stadium this fall.

"We're going all the way live," Smith said. “We're tailgating. I mean, we don't see any change in what we had prior to COVID. Now we're hopeful that we don't end up in a situation where we have a huge spike as a result of the Delta variants. But right now, we're all the way live. We're a full stadium, full tailgating, the whole nine yards.”

Ohio State has been selling season tickets in anticipation of a full stadium for a little more than a month, which means the Sept. 11 home opener against Oregon could be the first game since played in front of a full stadium since 104,355 people attended the Buckeyes’ 28-17 victory over Penn State on Nov. 23, 2019.

Other programs throughout the conference already confirmed their intention to play with 100 percent capacity, including Minnesota, which is set to play host to Ohio State in the season opener on Sept. 2.

-----

You may also like:

Four Ohio State Players Named To Sporting News' Preseason All-American Teams

Steele Chambers, Palaie Gaoteote Appear In Photo With Ohio State Linebackers

2022 Georgia WR Kojo Antwi Commits To Ohio State

A Look At What Kojo Antwi's Commitment Means For The Buckeyes

2021 Washington DE J.T. Tuimoloau Commits To Ohio State

A Look At What J.T. Tuimoloau's Commitment Means For The Buckeyes

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook