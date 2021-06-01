Ohio State Aiming For Full Capacity At Ohio Stadium As Season Tickets Go On Sale

The Buckeyes have started invoicing for renewals and accepting deposits for new season ticket holders.

The Ohio State athletic department announced on Tuesday afternoon that season tickets for the upcoming slate of home football games are now on sale with the hope of playing in front of a full stadium this fall.

“Our hope is that we are at full capacity for our football games,” athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our university partners and with Columbus Public Health on all of our safety protocols, including strongly encouraging those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

"You’ll continue to hear that message of support for vaccinations a lot from our department, the university and Columbus Public Health because it is a key component to having a full stadium in the fall.”

The athletic department has started invoicing those who are renewing their season tickets while deposits are now being accepted for those members of the general public who wish to become season ticket holders.

Faculty and staff will be able to purchase their season tickets beginning Wednesday, June 2, while student season tickets will be sold from June 21-24. Remaining inventory could be available as part of a four-game “flex” plan or two three-game “mini” plans in early August, while single-game tickets will be available in mid-August.

Also of note, the Buckeyes announced that all sporting events moving forward will include mobile-only ticketing to allow for contactless entry into Ohio Stadium, Value City Arena or other venues.

“I want to thank all the Buckeye fans out there who have kept their health at the forefront over the past year,” head coach Ryan Day said. “It's been a long year. It's been hard for a lot of us. We're looking forward to getting back to the ‘Shoe. We're very excited to have a full stadium, and a big part of that is getting vaccinated.”

