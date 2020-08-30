Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was injured late Saturday night from a non-lethal gunshot wound, confirmed Sunday morning by Columbus Police.

According to initial reports from both the Columbus Dispatch and 10TV, officers responded shortly after midnight to the 400 block area of Chittenden Avenue for a reported shooting. Garrett was found at 12:28 a.m. after police located a trail of blood and shell casings.

Garrett was shot in the face and transported to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He is reportedly in stable condition and expected to recover. Police have not provided any further information regarding a potential suspect.

A senior from Las Vegas, Garrett is a veteran of 33 games for the Buckeyes and a key member of the defensive line rotation. He played in 11 contests last year, making 10 tackles and 2.5 for a loss.

Additionally, Garrett is the Big Ten’s highest-graded returning defensive tackle for the 2020 season according to Pro Football Focus College. Garrett was a top 75 recruit nationally coming out of Bishop Gorman High School.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated as more details become available.

