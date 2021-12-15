2022 IMG Academy K Jayden Fielding Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

The Buckeyes landed a pledge from one of the country’s top-rated placekickers on Tuesday night.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy kicker Jayden Fielding announced on Tuesday evening that he has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on over similar opportunities at Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-0 and 145-pound Fielding, who is considered the seventh-best kicker in his class by Chris Sailer Kicking, made every field goal he attempted this season, including a season-long 50-yarder. He also sent 91 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Fielding was invited by special teams coordinator Parker Fleming to attend the Buckeyes’ win over Michigan State on Nov. 20 and made the trip with his parents and grandfather. It was at that time that he was extended the walk-on offer.

It’s unclear if fifth-year seniors Noah Ruggles and Dominic DiMaccio will return for their extra year of eligibility, so Fielding could potentially compete with redshirt freshman Jake Seibert and freshman walk-on Garrison Smith to be the Buckeyes’ starting kicker next fall.

He will enroll in classes in January with the goal of earning a scholarship in the future.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Finalist

2022 Indiana DT Caden Curry Commits To Ohio State

How Curry's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

Curry On Ohio State's Loss To Michigan: “It Won’t Happen Again”

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named Second-Team All-American By Sporting News

FIU Transfer OT Miles Frazier Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!