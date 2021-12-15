2022 Hubbard, Ohio, RB T.C. Caffey Commits To Ohio State As PWO

The Buckeyes landed their third commitment of the day on Tuesday evening.

Hubbard, Ohio, running back T.C. Caffey announced on Tuesday evening he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Ohio State over similar opportunities at Army, Charlotte, Kentucky and Youngstown State.

The 5-foot-11 and 205-pound Caffey is coming off a stellar senior season in which he rushed for 2,638 yards and accounted for 37 total touchdowns in 12 games. That includes a 456-yard, five-touchdown performance in the season-opening win over Norwayne back in August.

The first player from his high school to be named the Trumbull County Player of the Year since former Michigan State running back L.J. Scott in 2014, Caffey also earned first-team All-Ohio honors for Division III this fall.

Caffey visited Ohio State for the blowout win over Maryland in early October, at which time he was offered the walk-on spot. He becomes the second player to accept such an opportunity this cycle, joining IMG Academy kicker Jayden Fielding.

-----

-----

-----

