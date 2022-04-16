How to Watch Ohio State's 2022 Spring Game

The Buckeyes wrap up spring practice with their annual scrimmage in Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State football program will hold its 15th and final practice of the spring in front of more than 50,000 fans in Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon. But unlike recent spring games where tackling was almost non-existent, the Buckeyes are placing a premium on physicality, something they lacked in last season’s losses to Oregon and Michigan.

“The first game of the year, we play Notre Dame at home, and we’ve got to be ready to roll,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Thursday. “Once you get into the preseason, you start getting closer and closer to that first game, you start to really hold your breath because you don’t want to lose guys (to injury). But we’ve also got to tackle. We’ve got to play physical. We’ve got to be tough.

“If we want to reach our goals this year, we’re going to have to be that way, we’re going to have to play that way, so we’ll do that on Saturday.”

The format of this year’s scrimmage has changed, as well, with the offense (scarlet) taking on the defense (gray) as opposed to players being drafted onto separate teams, which allows both units to play at full strength.

Additionally, the first three quarters of the scrimmage will be 12-15 minutes with the usual play-clock stoppages, while the fourth quarter will feature a running 10-minute clock.

How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Ohio State's 2022 Spring Game

Television: Big Ten Network

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Brandin Gaudin (play-by-play), Joshua Perry (analyst), Elise Menaker (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Discusses Decision To Transfer To Texas

Ohio State’s Spring Game To Be Offense Vs. Defense, Feature Tackling

Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson To Attend 2022 NFL Draft

Ohio State Officially Unveils Ohio Stadium’s 100th Anniversary Logo

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Deal In Honor Of Late QB Dwayne Haskins

Ohio State To Honor Dwayne Haskins With Moment Of Silence, Video Tribute

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!