Day discussed the format of the game and how the team plans to honor late quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media for approximately 30 minutes on Thursday morning to preview the annual Spring Game, how the Buckeyes plan to honor late quarterback Dwayne Haskins and much more.

Below is a bullet-point recap of what Day had to say:

Day is excited for the annual coaching clinic, which features former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops , Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and former Ohio State running back/Tennessee State head coach Eddie George .

The spring game will have an offense vs. defense format. Will tackle for the majority of the game but it will start out in a thud format (not taking players to the ground).

There will be a video tribute for Haskins at the end of the first half, as well as a moment of silence before the game. Added they're excited to have fans in the stands to “celebrate the team and also get everybody together to honor Dwayne.”

Day said the defense in the spring game will be “very, very basic,” so don’t expect to learn much about new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles ’ scheme.

’ scheme. On safety Kye Stokes , who was the first freshman to lose his black stripe: “The first thing you notice is his smile and his attitude every day. It’s just contagious … On the field, athletically, he has a really high ceiling.”

On defensive end Caden Curry, the second freshman to shed his black stripe: "Caden plays with a high motor … I think he's going to be a heck of a football player."

"I think it's the right thing to do to tackle in this game. We still have a lot of young guys that need to get out there and play football."

Day said starting quarterback C.J. Stroud “won’t play the whole game with the (first-team)” and they’ll quickly get sophomore Kyle McCord and freshman Devin Brown in the game. “The more reps they get under their belt, the better.”

Day said he's been really impressed with redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. "He's playing really fast, really decisive."

. “He’s playing really fast, really decisive.” Day noted the returning experience on the defensive side of the ball plus the new scheme has made it a good spring. “We’re in a much different place than we were at this time last year.”

Day expects redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Josh Fryar and junior safety Lathan Ransom will be medically cleared this summer. Added redshirt junior running back Marcus Crowley is more of a “long-term deal.”

Day said fifth-year senior safety Josh Proctor won't tackle during the spring game. "Physically, he's getting there."

won’t tackle during the spring game. “Physically, he’s getting there.” Day once again expressed concern about the depth of the offensive line. Asked if it was because of development, Day said, “Probably a little bit of both.”

Day said it was his call for tackling in the spring game. “Our first game is Notre Dame. We have to be ready to roll.” Added they’re going to have to be physical and tough this season in order to reach their goals and that Knowles was on board with the decision.

Day said the competition between the wide receivers and cornerbacks and the offensive line and defensive ends have been “fistfights” every day. “It’s been back-and-forth. That’s when you know it’s a good competition.”

Day said there isn’t concern about the depth of the safety position, but rather they're concerned with the number of guys who are “game ready.”

Day said he would like to see McCord and Brown “make the routine plays routinely and run the offense,” especially with the lack of blitzes, etc. “It’s not going to be a challenge schematically.”

Added he feels really good about where the quarterback is right now. “In today’s day and age, I think it’s pretty healthy.”

On the defensive line: “They’re hard to block right now.”

Asked if scrimmaging another opponent rather than use the current spring game format, Day said “it’s definitely worth talking about.”

Day said he has “a tremendous amount of respect” for fifth-year walk-on wide receiver Sam Wiglusz . “We’re very fortunate to have him as a Buckeye.” Compared him to former wide receiver C.J. Saunders , who eventually earned a scholarship with the Buckeyes.

Day said sixth-year senior kicker Noah Ruggles is not with the team right now but will be back this summer. Did not give a reason for his absence.

On redshirt freshman wide receiver Jayden Ballard. "I think he's really flashed." Mentioned his size and ball skills as something that could help the unit. "He's a legitimate deep threat. He's just got to keep building and growing."

Day said he's planning to attend Haskins' memorial and funeral services, which are set for Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Maryland next weekend. "We want to attend as many of those things as we can."

-----

