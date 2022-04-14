"(There will be) some moments in the day that’ll be deep thoughts based on our memories with Dwayne."

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on Thursday the program will honor former quarterback Dwayne Haskins with a moment of silence prior to Saturday’s Spring Game, as well as a video tribute at the end of the first half.

“(We’re) really excited about Saturday,” Day said during his press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “We have a lot of great recruits coming in, a lot of people coming in for (the coaches) clinic and it’ll be nice to have Buckeye Nation together for this event on Saturday to celebrate our team and the hard work we put in this spring, but also to get everybody together to honor Dwayne.

“I think that’s appropriate. There’s going to be a lot of excitement but also some moments in the day that’ll be deep thoughts based on our memories with Dwayne and playing in that stadium.”

Haskins, who set numerous school and Big Ten records as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback in 2018, was struck and killed by a vehicle on a South Florida highway on April 9. He was just 24 years old.

Ohio State is also considering other ways to recognize Haskins "symbolically” moving forward, said Day, who was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two seasons and his interim head coach for three games when former head coach Urban Meyer was suspended for three games to open the 2018 season.

-----

-----

-----

