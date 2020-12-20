Here's how you can watch today's selection show to see where the Buckeyes will play their next game.

Ohio State's win over Northwestern wasn't as "convincing" as some may have wanted to see, but the truth is they beat a really good team that played great defense all year and Justin Fields wasn't able to throw the ball effectively because of a thumb injury.

He said he's not using it as an excuse, which is admirable. But if it was bad enough for him to actually tell Ryan Day that he really couldn't grip the ball very well, then it's fair to point out why Fields had a subpar performance.

Good teams find ways to pick each other up and Trey Sermon did just that yesterday. He broke former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George's single-game rushing record with a 331-yard outburst yesterday, including 271 in the second half.

Combine that with a second half shutout from the defense, during which they caused three turnovers, and I think it should be enough to put Ohio State into the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes will learn their fate at noon eastern time when the CFP Selection Committee unveils its final rankings, including which teams will play in each of the New Year's 6 bowl games. The Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl (which will be played in Dallas this year) are the two semifinal games.

How to Watch: College Football Playoff Selection Show

Television: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN App

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern Time

Broadcast Crew: Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, David Pollack, Jesse Palmer

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will address the media later this afternoon. The time slot for his press conference depends upon which bowl game the Buckeyes are invited to play in this year. We will have coverage for you on BuckeyesNow.

