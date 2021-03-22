Ohio State’s Early Enrollees Receive Jersey Numbers

True freshmen know what number they’ll be wearing for the Buckeyes in 2021.

With spring practice in full swing, Ohio State released its updated roster on Monday morning. Among the 112 players are 15 early enrollees, who arrived on campus in January and finally found out what numbers they’ll be wearing during the freshman season with the Buckeyes.

They are as follows:

• No. 10 - Wide receiver Jayden Ballard

• No. 12 - Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

• No. 14 - Quarterback Kyle McCord

• No. 18 - Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

• No. 21 - Running back Evan Pryor

• No. 24 - Safety Jantzen Dunn

• No. 28 - Linebacker Reid Carrico

• No. 29 - Cornerback Denzel Burke

• No. 29 - Punter Jesse Mirco

• No. 32 - Running back TreVeyon Henderson

• No. 33 - Defensive end Jack Sawyer

• No. 65 - Offensive lineman Zen Michalski

• No. 71 - Offensive lineman Ben Christman

• No. 81 - Tight end Sam Hart

• No. 91 - Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams

Henderson notably announced earlier this year he would be wearing the No. 32 in honor of his grandfather, Albert Lee Harris, who was nicknamed the “Airplane” in high school because of how he flew around on the field.

Carrico and Hart will be the only early enrollees wearing their high school number in college, though Pryor also wore No. 21 before switching to No. 3 ahead of his junior season.

The other six members of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, including offensive tackle Donovan Jackson, defensive tackle Mike Hall, cornerbacks Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson and safeties Andre Turrentine and Jaylen Johnson will arrive on campus in June and will be assigned numbers prior to the start of fall camp.

