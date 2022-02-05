Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith Set To Play In 2022 Senior Bowl

The three Buckeyes will look to improve their draft stock with a strong performance this afternoon.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and defensive end Tyreke Smith will put on an Ohio State helmet one final time during the Senior Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

The game, which takes place at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, caps a week in which 134 prospects participated in practice drills in front of NFL scouts in an effort to improve their draft stock.

General Info

Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

Expected Weather: 48 degrees, sunny

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch/Listen

Television: NFL Network

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (analyst), Charles Davis (analyst) and Tom Pelissero (sideline reporter)

The 6-foot-5 and 250-pound Ruckert, who finished his career with 54 catches for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons with the Buckeyes, is projected to be a third-round pick. However, this week offered him a chance to showcase his skills as a receiver after being the third or fourth passing option in Columbus.

The 6-foot-1 and 298-pound Garrett is also projected to be a third-round pick after ending his Ohio State career with 62 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss 7.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns. He dealt with an injury down the stretch of his fifth-year senior season and ultimately opted out of the Rose Bowl, but was back to full strength this week.

The 6-foot-3 and 245-pound Smith, meanwhile, stands the benefit the most from the Senior Bowl as a projected fifth-round pick. He wasn’t as productive as some had hoped during his four-year career, recording just 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and five pass break ups, so a strong performance in today's game could significantly boost his stock.

The three former Buckeyes will suit up for the National Team, led by the New York Jets’ coaching staff, against the American Team, coached by the Detroit Lions. Kickoff in Mobile, Ala., is set for 2:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and offensive lineman Thayer Munford were also invited to play in the game but declined, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

All five will have another chance to audition for scouts during the Buckeyes’ annual Pro Day, which has not yet been announced but typically takes place in late March.

