Seven Current, Former Ohio State Student-Athletes Participating In 2022 Beijing Olympics

Former women's hockey player Natalie Spooner is notably looking to capture her second gold medal.

A total of seven current and former Ohio State student-athletes are participating in this year’s Winter Olympics, which run through Feb. 20 in Beijing, China.

The women’s hockey program is especially well represented, with a total of six current and former student-athletes playing for five different countries.

That includes 2020 graduate Jincy Dunne (United States), 2021 gradate Emma Maltais and 2012 graduate Natalie Spooner (Canada), freshman Sofie Lundin (Sweden), senior Andrea Braendli (Switzerland) and 2013 graduate Minttu Tuominen (Finland).

Dunne, Maltais and Lundin are making their first appearance at the Olympics, while Braendli, Spooner and Tuominen are making their second, third and fourth appearances, respectively.

Spooner is the only player on the list to win gold, as she helped Canada stand atop the podium at the 2014 Sochi Games. She also won silver in Pyeongchang in 2018, while Tuominen has won two bronze medals, including Vancouver in 2010 and Pyeongchang four years ago.

Matt Tomkins, meanwhile, is representing the men’s hockey team at this year’s Olympic Games. The 2017 graduate is playing for his home country of Canada, which he previously led to gold at the 2019 Spengler Cup.

Though the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics takes place tonight at 6:30 p.m. on NBC, preliminary rounds for women’s hockey began on Wednesday. Group A for men’s hockey, which features both the United States and Canada, will begin play on Feb. 10, meanwhile.

