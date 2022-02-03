Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks Withdraws From 2022 NFL Draft, Enters Transfer Portal

Banks played in just eight games for the Buckeyes last season as he dealt with multiple injuries.

Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks announced on Thursday morning he is withdrawing his name from the 2022 NFL Draft due to injury concerns and entering his name into the transfer portal.

“First and always, I give thanks to God for blessing me with amazing strength and tenacity through all things,” Banks said in a note posted to Twitter. “At this time, I am very grateful that my rehab is going great. To which, I will continue getting stronger by the day preparing for the 2022 NCAA football season and the 2023 NFL Draft.

“To Buckeye Nation, I will be entering the NCAA transfer portal – leaving my options open to wherever God leads me to dominate into a greater chapter of my college career. Whether it’s here at The Ohio State or going beyond.”

Banks notably left the door open for a return to the Buckeyes for his extra season of eligibility, but it’s worth noting the program is already seven spots over the 85-man scholarship limit – and “super seniors” now count toward that number. He would also need a waiver from the NCAA after missing the first few weeks of spring semester.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day indicated earlier this week that Banks was “moving on” from the program, which wasn’t a surprise given he participated in Senior Day festivities in November, graduated with his degree in communications in December and has publicly shared his invitation to the NFL Combine, which takes place in March.

The Buckeyes had seemingly moved forward with the players they have on the roster, as well, highlighted by the return of fifth-year senior Cam Brown (six starts in 2021) and sophomore Denzel Burke (13 starts). There’s also a slew of young talent behind them, including redshirt sophomore Lejond Cavazos, redshirt freshmen Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson and true freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner.

That all makes it difficult for Banks – who recorded just seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break up in eight games last season – to return to Columbus, which is why he’s now considering his options elsewhere.

