Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow: “I’m Definitely Still A Buckeye”

Burrow spent three years in Columbus before transferring to LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy and a national title.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put an end to the debate over whether or not Ohio State fans can claim him as a former player during his media availability on Thursday morning.

“I’m definitely still a Buckeye,” Burrow said while wearing an LSU hoodie. “I graduated from there. I still have relationships to this day that I wouldn’t have without being there. I’m still in contact with Coach Mick(ey Marotti), Coach (Ryan) Day, Corey (Dennis) and all those guys. I’m still a Buckeye.”

A former four-star prospect from Athens, Ohio, Burrow spent three seasons in Columbus before battling Dwayne Haskins for the starting role in the spring of 2018. After Haskins was named the starter, Burrow – who had already graduated with his degree in consumer and family financial services – transferred to LSU.

After a decent first year as a starter in 2019, Burrow had one of the all-time great seasons in college football history in 2020 when he threw for 5,671 yards and a then-NCAA record 60 touchdowns to win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Tigers to the national championship.

Burrow was then selected by the Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and has since been reunited with several of his former teammates at Ohio State, including offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, defensive end Sam Hubbard, cornerback Eli Apple and safety Vonn Bell, as well as linebacker Keandre Jones, who finished his career at Maryland.

Those former Buckeyes will now look to capture their first Super Bowl ring when Cincinnati takes on the Los Angeles Rams and former safety Jordan Fuller, who is out with an ankle injury, in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 (6:30 p.m. on NBC).

“Isaiah was in my recruiting class at Ohio State and we just talked about the times and kind of reminisced after the (AFC Championship Game) about the times we had in the dorm, seeing each other out on High Street,” Burrow said. “We just said we came a long way.”

