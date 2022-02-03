Ohio State HC Ryan Day Has No Intention Of Leaving For NFL Opportunities

“This is the best place in the country to be the head football coach. I love it here...”

On Wednesday, the same day that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed with and was not offered a job by the Minnesota Vikings, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day told the Big Ten Network he has no intention of leaving Columbus for another opportunity.

“In this profession, in this world right now, if you're not winning, they're going to talk about replacing you,” Day said during the network's National Signing Day show. “If you do well, they're going to talk about maybe you going somewhere else, so there's always going to be talk like that.

“I love Ohio State. I love this place. My family loves it here. I tell recruits all the time, if I was to go take another job, I'd be going by myself because my family's not leaving Columbus, and that's the truth. They love it here.

“We’ve built, in the last couple years, some recruiting classes where we’re very proud of our culture, and guys like to be here. We think that we've recruited really well and we have some really good talent, so the future is extremely bright here. We’ve brought in great people, so this is the best place in the country to be the head football coach. I love it here, and that’s kind of the conversations we have (with recruits).”

Day – who just finished his third full season as the Buckeyes’ head coach – has been linked to NFL jobs in the past, mostly because of his experience as the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

But given the widespread changes he made to the coaching staff this offseason after Ohio State finished 11-2 and suffered its first loss to the Wolverines in 10 years, it’s clear Day is focused on getting back to the College Football Playoff and not other jobs – unlike his counterpart in Ann Arbor.

