Watch Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave Run 4.26-Second 40-Yard Dash

Olave unofficially posted the fifth-fastest time in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Ohio State’s Chris Olave was already projected to be a first-round pick in next month’s NFL Draft, then he ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday evening to perhaps put himself in the conversation for first wide receiver off the board.

The 4.26 seconds was the fastest time of any Ohio State player at the combine, passing former wide receiver Curtis Samuel and Parris Campbell, who posted 4.31-second 40-yard dashes in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

It also tied Hampton’s Jerome Mathis (2005) and Kent State’s Dri Archer (2014) for the fifth-fastest time of any player in combine history, trailing only Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton (4.21 seconds), Washington’s John Ross (4.22 seconds) and ECU’s Chris Johnson (4.24 seconds).

“I just want to prove it to myself,” Olave said this week when asked what he hoped to accomplish at the combine. “Like I said, I’ve been training for this for so long and to get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a huge blessing.”

Naturally, Olave – who measured at 6-foot-3/8 and 187 pounds with a 31 1/8-inch arm length and 73 1/8-inch wing span – passed on a second attempt.

