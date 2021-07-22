Ohio State's Munford, Olave, Wilson Named Big Ten East Preseason Honorees

The Buckeyes are the only program in the conference with more than one selection.

With Big Ten Media Days kicking off on Thursday, the conference announced the preseason honorees for both of its divisions.

Ohio State offensive tackle Thayer Munford and wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were three of the five players mentioned for the East, along with Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Munford has started 33 games for the Buckeyes over the last three seasons, while Olave and Wilson combined for 1,452 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall. All three have earned preseason All-American honors from various outlets, including Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph, Purdue wide receiver David Bell and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn were named for the West, meanwhile.

