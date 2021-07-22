Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The most dangerous wide receiver duo in the country continues to rake in preseason honors.

Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were among the 51 players named on Thursday to the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding pass-catcher regardless of position.

A senior from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, Olave has caught 111 passes for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three-year career with the Buckeyes.

Wilson, meanwhile, is a junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis who has recorded 73 career catches for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns, perhaps giving Ohio State the best one-two punch in college football.

Both Olave and Wilson have been named preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation, as well as Big Ten East Division preseason honorees. They were also on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best all-around player in the country.

The winner of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 9. Former wide receiver Terry Glenn (1995) is the only Ohio State player to capture the award in its 27-year history.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Munford, Olave, Wilson Named Big Ten East Preseason Honorees

Taking A Look At The 2021 Big Ten Media Days Schedule

New York Giants Sign Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber

Ohio State C Harry Miller Nominated For AFCA Good Works Team

Ohio State RB Master Teague, Others Left Off Doak Walker Award Watch List

Ohio State, Kentucky To Play CBS Sports Classic In Las Vegas On Dec. 18

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook