Jonathon Cooper Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Cooper is the third Buckeye this year so far to earn a Senior Bowl nod.

A third Buckeye has accepted an invitation to play in Mobile.

Ohio State captain Jonathon Cooper has accepted an offer to compete down at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on January 31, 2021.

Cooper joins teammates Tuf Borland and Trey Sermon, who accepted their initiations yesterday to join the Senior Bowl showcase.

Jonathon Cooper is arguably the most beloved Buckeye on this year's roster and he was given the honor of wearing the "Block O" jersey - the No. 0 - this season. This is the first season that the NCAA has allowed teams to give players a No. 0 jersey and Ryan Day and the coaching staff decided that wasn't going to just simply be handed out to someone. Cooper embodies everything it means to be a Buckeye and his teammates love and respect him.

Despite the fact its only been a 4-game season thus far, Cooper is arguably playing the best football of his career. He's been a consistently dominant force on the defensive line. He's registered 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the year, but he's arguably been the top pass-rusher in the Big Ten this year.

