Live Updates: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Ohio State travels north to Michigan for their first road test of the year, as they get set to take on the Michigan State in East Lansing. The Buckeyes look to continue their eight-game winning streak at Spartan Stadium, dating back to 1999.

Pregame

Although they haven’t lost in East Lansing since 1999, the Buckeyes aren't overlooking the struggling Spartans.

After opening the season with five straight home games for just the second time in school history, Ohio State hits the road for the first time this fall with a trip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State (4 p.m. on ABC).

The Buckeyes have won eight straight games in Spartan Stadium dating back to a 23-7 loss in 1999, as well as 10 consecutive road openers, a streak that started with a 17-16 win against the Spartans in 2012. But that means nothing once the ball is kicked on Saturday.

“(It’s) a tough place to play,” head coach Ryan Day said this week. “Certainly a great stadium, a great environment and it’s going to be hard to win up there. It always is. This is the first time we’re going on the road, so it’s a new challenge for us, a new test.

“It’s been unique that we’re into Week 6 here and haven’t played a game on the road. It’s been great and we got into a good rhythm, but now we’ve got to get our first conference road win.”

Leadership was a point of emphasis for the team this offseason, and that will be tested in front of what figures to be a sellout crowd of more than 75,000 opposing fans, something the Buckeyes haven’t had to deal with since last season’s loss at Michigan.

“When you go on the road for your first road game, leadership is critically important. Our leadership will be challenged this week,” Day said. “The older guys who have been through this before have got to lead the way because, if you haven’t been through that before, it’s hard to simulate going into a hostile environment like we’re about to.”

General Info

Date: Oct. 8, 2022

Where: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Expected Weather: 55 degrees, mostly sunny

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-27)

O/U Total: 64.5

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ABC

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

Series History

Ohio State leads Michigan State, 35-15

* OSU record on the road: 18-5

LAST TIME THEY MET

2021: Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 39-4

* Overall: Same



* Mel Tucker

* At Michigan State: 3rd Season, Record: 15-10

* Overall: 4th Season, 20-17

