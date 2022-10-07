Biggest Statistical Improvement for Ohio State Defense This Season?

It’s the time where both units are playing with their backs to the wall. It’s the chance for the offense to keep the ball and the defense to get itself off the field. It’s third down… or, as some like to call it, the “money down.”

The offense looks to push up the field while the 11 players on the opposite side are looking for a stop, no matter how they can achieve it.

We all know the documented struggles of Ohio State’s defense last year in 2021, and we are now all familiar with the dynamic turnaround this group has illustrated thus far. But when looking at the areas of improvement, few might be better (or more impressive) than third-down defense for the Silver Bullets.

The Buckeyes currently rank 11th nationally in the statistical category, with teams moving the chains just 19-of-70 times (.271) thus far. Notre Dame was 3-of-13 during the opener while, last week, Rutgers was an abysmal 1-of-11. See below for entire slate:



Opponent Conversions Notre Dame 3 of 13 Arkansas State 5 of 20 Toledo 4 of 13 Wisconsin 6 of 13 Rutgers 1 of 11

This is a far greater output than opponents converting over 42 percent last year, going 77-of-184 to rank the Buckeyes a distant 92nd nationally.

It’s been a total group effort. Defensive end Zach Harrison and linebacker Steele Chambers were just recently named Ohio State's co-defensive players of the Game against Rutgers, where their unit probably shuts out Rutgers in the first half if not for a muffed punt that gave the visitors a short field.

Defensive tackle Michael Hall has done damage in the middle, while defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau are showing why they were top-ranked recruits up front. Plenty of others are making key plays to get off the field as well.

For as many struggles that Michigan State has posted recently during its three-game skid, the Spartans are still over 42 percent as whole on third down this year.

If Ohio State continues its success on the “money down,” thing could get ugly. If the Spartans are able to somehow convert around their current rate, maybe this one stays closer than the experts in Vegas think?

