Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 season has come down to November 26, as No. 2-ranked Ohio State and No. 3 ranked Michigan put their perfect records on the line for a shot at the Big Ten Championship this afternoon in Columbus. The Buckeyes look to avenge last year's loss in "The Game" and keep their national championship aspirations alive with a victory over TTUN.

More on the Buckeyes: 2022 Stats | 2022 Schedule | College Football Scoreboard

Pregame

Michigan RB Blake Corum will be active for today's game.

Per College GameDay, TreVeyon Henderson is out today, but Miyan Williams is expected to play.

Lee Corso's pick for The Game is in, and he's taking the Buckeyes in a tight one:

Ohio State released the trailer for this week's game, narrated by several notable Buckeye football alumni:

There have been 599 games played in Ohio Stadium over the last 100 years, but you would be hard-pressed to find a game with higher stakes than Saturday’s matchup between second-ranked Ohio State and third-ranked Michigan.

The winner will keep their undefeated season alive, clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and remain on track for the College Football Playoff. The loser, meanwhile, will have to live with it for the next year, just like the Buckeyes have since their 42-27 loss to the Wolverines last November.

“When you lose this game, it’s a tough year,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said this week. “There’s no hiding from that, but there’s only one way to handle it, and that’s to go back to work, address the issues that you think need to get addressed so that when you go back to play The Game, you’re ready to roll.

“It motivated us all offseason and we’ve worked very hard to get to this moment right here, so now it’s time to go prepare the best we can. That’s what we’re going to focus on physically, mentally and emotionally, to go play the hardest game we’ve ever played.”

This marks just the fourth time that both Ohio State and Michigan will head into the regular-season finale unbeaten and untied, as well as the 12th all-time meeting where both the Buckeyes and Wolverines are ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

“It’s like two superheroes going at it,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “They’ve got great players, we’ve got great players. They’ve got great coaches, we have great coaches. They have players with Heisman habits, we have players with Heisman habits.

“It’s just a tremendous honor to be able to go play against this kind of opponent with these kinds of circumstances in that kind of setting at Ohio Stadium with the championship of the east side of the Big Ten Conference at stake.”

General Info

Date: Nov. 26, 2022

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Expected Weather: 52 degrees, partly sunny

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-7.5)

O/U Total: 56.0

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter)

Series History

Michigan leads Ohio State, 59-51-6

• OSU record at home: 27-27-2

LAST TIME THEY MET

2021: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27

Coaching Matchup

Ryan Day

• At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 45-4

• Overall: Same

• Record vs. Michigan: 1-1

Jim Harbaugh

• At Michigan: 8th Season, Record: 72-24

• Overall: 15th Season, Record: 130-51

• Record vs. Ohio State: 1-5

