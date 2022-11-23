Skip to main content

Ohio State-Michigan Tickets Selling For More Than $10,000 On Secondary Market

The average price is just over $1,154, the second-most expensive ticket of the entire college football season.
If you haven’t already purchased your tickets to Saturday’s game between second-ranked Ohio State and third-ranked Michigan, be prepared to reach deep into your wallet, as the average price is currently $1,154 at SI Tickets.

That’s slightly cheaper than the average ticket price for Georgia’s 27-13 win over Tennessee earlier this month ($1,155), when the Volunteers were No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and the Bulldogs were No. 3, which was the most-expensive ticket of the season.

This is also the most in-demand ticket of rivalry weekend, which also features Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss ($103 on average), Florida at No. 16 Florida State ($241), South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson ($438), Auburn at No. 7 Alabama ($397), No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State ($321) and No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC ($362).

Ohio State-Michigan Tickets

That said, the get-in price for the game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines is $378 for a single ticket in C Deck, while the most expensive is $10,099 for seats in A Deck. Those prices will likely go up as kickoff approaches, so secure your tickets now through SI Tickets, which has a $10 flat fee on all purchases.

“We need to be as loud as we possibly can,” head coach Ryan Day said this week. “We’ve got to make it a hostile environment. Any time they have the ball, we’ve got to be as loud as we possibly can. 

“This game has been going on for a lot longer than I’ve been here, but I know how much it means to so many people and for all the people that are going to be in the stadium. If their presence can be felt, that helps the Buckeyes.”

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets.

