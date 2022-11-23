Ohio State-Michigan Tickets Selling For More Than $10,000 On Secondary Market

If you haven’t already purchased your tickets to Saturday’s game between second-ranked Ohio State and third-ranked Michigan, be prepared to reach deep into your wallet, as the average price is currently $1,154 at SI Tickets.

That’s slightly cheaper than the average ticket price for Georgia’s 27-13 win over Tennessee earlier this month ($1,155), when the Volunteers were No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and the Bulldogs were No. 3, which was the most-expensive ticket of the season.

This is also the most in-demand ticket of rivalry weekend, which also features Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss ($103 on average), Florida at No. 16 Florida State ($241), South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson ($438), Auburn at No. 7 Alabama ($397), No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State ($321) and No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC ($362).

That said, the get-in price for the game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines is $378 for a single ticket in C Deck, while the most expensive is $10,099 for seats in A Deck. Those prices will likely go up as kickoff approaches, so secure your tickets now through SI Tickets, which has a $10 flat fee on all purchases.

“We need to be as loud as we possibly can,” head coach Ryan Day said this week. “We’ve got to make it a hostile environment. Any time they have the ball, we’ve got to be as loud as we possibly can.

“This game has been going on for a lot longer than I’ve been here, but I know how much it means to so many people and for all the people that are going to be in the stadium. If their presence can be felt, that helps the Buckeyes.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Michigan During Radio Show

Ohio State To Wear Custom Nike LeBron James Cleats Against Michigan

Ohio State No. 2, Michigan No. 3 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Discuss “Third Base” Comment

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Named Finalist For Lott IMPACT Trophy

Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!