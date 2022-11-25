Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Second-ranked Ohio State hosts No. 3 Michigan on Saturday in a game that will determine the winner of the Big Ten East Division and keep the winner on track for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes are 11-0 on the season, as are the Wolverines, who hold a 59-51-6 advantage in the all-time series. That includes a victory in last year's meeting in Ann Arbor, 42-27,.

That said, here's how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects this weekend's matchup to go down:

What's The Betting Line For Ohio State Vs. Michigan?

OHIO STATE vs Michigan – Saturday, 12 p.m. on FOX

Spread: Ohio State (-8)

O/U Total: 56.0

Ohio State Vs. Michigan Predictions

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 31, Michigan 28

“I have a sneaking suspicion that this game is going to become one of the all-time classics in rivalry history. The stakes couldn't be any higher and they may not ever be this high again given the changing landscape around the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff.

“The biggest question coming into the game is around health. Which team is going to have a healthier backfield? While Ohio State's offense has more high-end talent, Michigan's offensive line is playing exceptionally well and Blake Corum is a legitimate Doak Walker Award candidate. I like Ohio State's depth a little better than I like Michigan's at running back, and I'm admittedly expecting Dallan Hayden to shoulder a pretty heavy load. I'll be surprised if he doesn't lead the Buckeyes in carries on Saturday.

“Ohio State's problem in last year's game wasn't moving the ball; it was stopping the Wolverines from rushing it down their throat. With a substantially better defense this year and with a Michigan passing attack that hasn't been all that good of late, I'd be a bit surprised if J.J. McCarthy opened it up through the air for a huge day.

“Earlier in the week, I was worried about the weather. But as we approach kickoff, it looks like we are going to have a nice day in Columbus. Ohio State is a full-touchdown favorite, but I think this is going to be a nail-biter. I think this may go down as one of the all-time great games in series history as the Buckeyes crush Michigan's national championship hopes with a late field goal.”

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 56, Michigan 24

“Personally, I see this game going one of two ways: either Michigan wins a close game or Ohio State blows them out. I’m going to go with the latter, simply because I don’t think Corum will be healthy enough to make an impact and help the Wolverines control the clock, while the Buckeyes are more motivated than ever to get a victory.

“There are two recent games that come to mind when I try to project what will happen on Saturday, including the 2018 version of The Game where Ohio State had trouble running the ball all season and then threw it all over the place against Michigan’s top-ranked defense in a 62-39 rout. The late Dwayne Haskins threw six touchdown passes in that game, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see C.J. Stroud do the same thing to secure the Heisman Trophy.

“The other game is the 2021 Sugar Bowl, when the Buckeyes – unknowingly – waited more than a year to get revenge on Clemson for the 29-23 loss in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. They focused on that loss all offseason, and then when they found out who they were playing in the postseason, put their all into that game. The end result was a 49-28 win over the Tigers, with Justin Fields throwing six touchdown passes and fighting through a rib injury that made it physically painful to even sit down at his postgame press conference.

“If you thought that game meant something to Ohio State, imagine having to sit with a loss to your rival for a full year, having to hear their coaches and fans gloat and question your toughness each and every single day. That alone has me picking the Buckeyes, and they’ll take every opportunity to pile it on when they can – even if it only adds up to a little more than half a hundred.”

