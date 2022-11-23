The Ohio State football program announced on Tuesday night it will wear custom Nike cleats inspired by NBA superstar LeBron James’ first signature shoe during Saturday’s game against Michigan.

The cleats are predominantly black with a scarlet Nike Swoosh outlined in gray on both sides and has scarlet accents throughout, including on the spikes of the cleats. The Buckeyes’ primary logo is on the tongue above James' original logo, which was on the Zoom Generation 1.

This isn’t the first time Ohio State will wear custom Nike LeBron cleats against the Wolverines, as the team wore predominantly black Zoom Solider 10 cleats in the 30-27 double-overtime victory in 2016.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Kickers Save The Day For Michigan, TCU | Illinois' Bret Bielema Takes Quiet Shot at Refs After Loss to Michigan | Arizona Players Shove Each Other After A Play

The Buckeyes followed that up with scarlet and white Soldier XI cleats in the 31-16 loss to Oklahoma in 2017 and all-scarlet Soldier XI cleats in the 39-38 win over Penn State later that season, as well as black Soldier XII cleats in the 36-31 win over Nebraska in 2018.

While Ohio State wore its cannonball helmets and throwback jerseys in the 2016 game against Michigan, all-gray "Land of the Wolves" alternates against Penn State in 2017 and all-black uniforms in the 2018 game against Nebraska, sources indicated the team will be in its standard home uniform this Saturday.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State No. 2, Michigan No. 3 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Discuss “Third Base” Comment

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Named Finalist For Lott IMPACT Trophy

Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, Zach Harrison Preview Michigan

Ohio State “Doesn’t Give A Shit” About Outsiders Questioning Toughness

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!