Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among the eight players unavailable for Saturday’s game against Michigan (12 p.m. on FOX), while fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones will be a game-time decision.

Henderson aggravated a lingering foot injury in the second quarter of last week’s win over Maryland but his absence is alleviated by the return of Miyan Williams, who missed the game against the Terrapins with an ankle injury suffered against Indiana the week prior.

Smith-Njigba continues to be sidelined by a hamstring injury that has limited him to just three games this season, while Jones went down on the final offensive drive against Maryland with an apparent right leg injury and was seen on crutches after the game.

If he’s unable to play, the Buckeyes will start either redshirt junior Enokk Vimahi or redshirt sophomore Josh Fryar at right guard. Vimahi played the last four snaps against the Terrapins, while Fryar started at right tackle against the Hoosiers when Dawand Jones was unavailable.

That said, the full list of players who are unavailable for Saturday’s game against the Wolverines can be seen below:

Ohio State Availability Report Vs. Michigan

Game-Time Decision

Fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones

Unavailable

Freshman running back T.C. Caffey

Sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton

Redshirt freshman linebacker Jalen Pace

Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor

Seventh-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson

Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Redshirt sophomore safety Kourt Williams

