CFP Title Game Analysis: Matchups to Watch When Alabama Has the Ball

Brendan Gulick and John Garcia give some insight on which of the matchups is most intriguing between the Alabama offense and the Buckeye defense.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide have one more sleepless night before they play in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

And while the game plans have been installed for several days and Sunday was all about a light-hearted walk-through and allowing the team to enjoy the moment they've worked so hard to have, the Buckeyes have a number of questions to answer before going into this game.

SI All-American Director of Scouting and College Football Analyst John Garcia joined me from Miami to discuss what he thinks are the most important matchups when Alabama has the ball. One of them has gotten a lot of attention, but the other one have been a bit underplayed in the national media.

Check out what John and I had to say in the video at the top of the page.

