Report: Jim Harbaugh Returning To Michigan Despite Interview With Minnesota Vikings

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jim Harbaugh will return to Michigan for the 2022 season despite interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings’ vacant head coaching position on Wednesday afternoon.

This report comes a little more than 24 hours after TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas reported that Harbaugh signing with the Vikings was a formality, with the in-person interview the last step before an announcement.

Schefter added the Wolverines were "elated" to learn of Harbaugh's decision and reported in a subsequent tweet that Harbaugh interviewing with NFL teams would not be a reoccurring issue moving forward, as he wants to remain with the Wolverines for as long as athletic director Warde Manuel will have him.

If the latest report is accurate, that leaves New York Giants defensive coordinator/associate head coach Patrick Graham, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as the remaining finalists for the Vikings’ job.

The 58-year-old Harbaugh is 61-24 overall in seven seasons at Michigan, including a 1-5 record against archrival Ohio State. He led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 and first College Football Playoff appearance this past season, which sparked interest from several NFL teams.

That includes openings with the Los Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, though the first two have since filled those positions. That said, it's probably safe to assume Harbaugh's return will come with a significant pay raise, as Michigan cut his salary in half after the Wolverines went 2-4 in 2020.

