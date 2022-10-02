Running back Miyan Williams, defensive end Zach Harrison, linebacker Steele Chambers and punter Jesse Mirco have been named the offensive, co-defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 49-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

Williams, a redshirt sophomore from Cincinnati, rushed for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns, tying him with former running backs Pete Johnson (North Carolina, 1975) and Keith Byars (Illinois, 1984) for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game in school history.

Harrison – a senior from Lewis Center, Ohio – recorded two tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup, which was intercepted by Chambers – a redshirt junior from Roswell, Ga. – who also finished the game with a game-high 11 tackles, including eight solo stops and two tackles for loss.

Lastly, Mirco punted twice for an average of 40.5 yards, both of which were downed inside the 20-yard line. He also improvised out of the punt formation, carrying the ball 22 yards for a first down in the fourth quarter, a play that ended in late hit and set off a heated exchange between head coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano.

More News: SI's Top 10: Georgia Shows Vulnerability | College Football Scoreboard | October Storylines To Watch | College Football Bowl Projections | ESPN's College GameDay Will Head To Kansas | What We – And Don't – Know About CFP Expansion

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday at Michigan State. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Spartans is set for 4 p.m. on ABC.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Rutgers

Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In AP, Coaches Polls Following Win Over Rutgers

Photos From Ohio State's 49-10 Win Over Rutgers

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams’ Historic Performance Fueled By Late Grandmother

What Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano Said About Heated Exchange

Ohio State's Miyan Williams Ties Program Record With Five Touchdowns

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!