Miyan Williams, Zach Harrison, Steele Chambers, Jesse Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Vs. Rutgers

The four Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Running back Miyan Williams, defensive end Zach Harrison, linebacker Steele Chambers and punter Jesse Mirco have been named the offensive, co-defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 49-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

Williams, a redshirt sophomore from Cincinnati, rushed for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns, tying him with former running backs Pete Johnson (North Carolina, 1975) and Keith Byars (Illinois, 1984) for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game in school history.

Harrison – a senior from Lewis Center, Ohio – recorded two tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup, which was intercepted by Chambers – a redshirt junior from Roswell, Ga. – who also finished the game with a game-high 11 tackles, including eight solo stops and two tackles for loss.

Lastly, Mirco punted twice for an average of 40.5 yards, both of which were downed inside the 20-yard line. He also improvised out of the punt formation, carrying the ball 22 yards for a first down in the fourth quarter, a play that ended in late hit and set off a heated exchange between head coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano.

Ohio State will be back in action next Saturday at Michigan State. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Spartans is set for 4 p.m. on ABC.

