Ohio State Stays At No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Toledo

The Buckeyes are one of just three Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll along with Michigan and Penn State.
Just like the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released earlier in the day, Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the poll, as No. 1 Georgia (48-7 over South Carolina), No. 2 Alabama (63-7 over Louisiana-Monroe), No. 3 Ohio State (77-21 over Toledo), No. 4 Michigan (59-0 over UConn) and No. 5 Clemson all won handily on Saturday.

There was some shakeup in the teens, though, as Baylor fell seven spots to No. 19 following its 41-20 loss at Oregon and Miami (Fla.) dropped 12 spots to No. 25 after its 17-9 defeat at Texas A&M. The Ducks were the biggest winners, meanwhile, jumping 10 spots to No. 15.

Penn State was the second-biggest mover, jumping eight spots to No. 14 following its 41-12 win at Auburn. Michigan State, meanwhile, fell completely out of the poll following its 39-28 loss at Washington.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (59)
  2. Alabama (3)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. N.C. State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami (Fla.)

